Meyrick, Glyn
Glyn Meyrick died peacefully at home Friday, January 11, 2019 at the age of 83. Preceded in death by his parents, Ivor and Gladys Meyrick, of Caerphilly, Wales, and by his elder son, Gareth, he is survived by his wife, Anne, daughter, Myfanwi, and son, Huw. Glyn came to this country in 1967 with his family and was employed at The Ohio State University where he was a professor of Metallurgical Engineering. He was very involved with the OSU Rugby club and coached them for many years and later he refereed the sport. He always enjoyed being with students, especially teaching them the finer points of the game. A celebration of life will be held in Columbus in March. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the "Glyn Meyrick Scholarship fund" at OSU. Please donate "In Memory of Glyn" to The OSU Foundation, 1480 W. Lane Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43221, or to the of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019