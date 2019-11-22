Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Glynda Beggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glynda Beggs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glynda Beggs Obituary
Beggs, Glynda
Glynda Ruth Beggs, of Hilliard, OH, passed away on November 21, 2019. She was born November 24, 1929 in Akron, OH and was the daughter of the late Aubrey and Muriel Meadows. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray D. Beggs and her brother Leonard Meadows. Glynda graduated from Freed-Hardeman College. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and serving others. Glynda is survived by her four children, Steve (Diane) Beggs, Sharon (James) Yurky, Cindy (Barry) Napier and Marsha (Peter) Clark; as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glynda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -