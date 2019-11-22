|
Beggs, Glynda
Glynda Ruth Beggs, of Hilliard, OH, passed away on November 21, 2019. She was born November 24, 1929 in Akron, OH and was the daughter of the late Aubrey and Muriel Meadows. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray D. Beggs and her brother Leonard Meadows. Glynda graduated from Freed-Hardeman College. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and serving others. Glynda is survived by her four children, Steve (Diane) Beggs, Sharon (James) Yurky, Cindy (Barry) Napier and Marsha (Peter) Clark; as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019