Gaylor, Glynna V.

1937 - 2020

Glynna V. Gaylor, 83, went to be with our Lord on September 20, 2020, at the Dublin Methodist Hospital in Dublin, Ohio. Born May 15, 1937 in Terry County, Brownfield, Texas, she was the daughter of Gary Stephen Floyd and Mary Edna Floyd. She married the love of her life in 1955 and became the mother of a son and daughter. Glynna and husband Billy were married for 50 years before Billy's death in October of 2005. She has been an active member of the First Baptist Church of Westerville for over 50 years and taught Sunday school during most of her tenure. She operated a cake decorating business for 27 years and loved to write and paint. Preceded in death by her husband Billy, her daughter Mary (Hysell), her brothers Dale and Don, her sisters LaFreda and Thressa. Glynna is survived by her son, Jeff (Jo) Gaylor of Howard, Oh.; son-in-law, Mark Hysell of Westerville, Oh.; grandsons, Jason Gaylor, Joshua (Amanda) Gaylor, Jacob (Eva) Gaylor, Caleb (Allie) Hysell, Nathan (Jill) Hysell; and 16 great grandchildren; numerous family and friends. Services for Glynna will be at the Westerville Baptist Church of Westerville, 104 S. Spring Road, Westerville, Friday, September 25. Calling hours will be 11am-1pm with services immediately following. Pastor Bryan Grove officiating. Interment at Northland Memorial Gardens. Arrangements completed by MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, Westerville.



