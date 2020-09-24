1/1
Dr. Godfrey Ibom
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Godfrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ibom, Dr. Godfrey
1938 - 2020
Dr. Godfrey Ibom died on September 16, 2020. Dr. Ibom was born in Ikot Ekpene, Nigeria to Oposi Okodiyah and Udofa Ekpenyong Abatepe Ibom and was orphaned at a young age. After being identified by his teachers as possessing exceptional intellectual skills, he attended high school at King's College in Lagos, Nigeria. He then began a new life in the United States. In 1952, he traveled on the African Glen to New York, New York with 1 suit case and 3 trunk boxes to begin college. He attended the University of Oregon, earning a Bachelor's of Science degree in physics. He then obtained a Master's degree in mathematics from Atlanta University, followed by a Ph.D. at The Ohio State University. He worked various jobs to finance his undergraduate and graduate education, such as working at a pea factory. While working at a pea factory in Oregon, he was refused entry at a restaurant because of his skin color. Unwavering, he initiated legal action, which led to the first settlement under a new Oregon Civil Rights Law and resulted in a front page cover in The Oregonian in 1954. He donated the settlement to charity. Due to the social environment at the time, he struggled to find work after college, even with a degree in physics and had to work as a bus driver to finance a portion of his graduate education. After finishing his Ph.D., Dr. Ibom worked as a Professor of Statistics at numerous universities in the Midwest. He was beloved by his students, even wining Teacher of the Year multiple times. He mentored countless number of students. Dr. Ibom married the love of his life, Kathleen Hoffman Ibom in 1976. Survivors include his three children, Dr. Valerie (Andre) Ibom Reed of Houston, Texas, Erik (Giovanna) Tsereste Ibom of Ypsilanti, Michigan, and Tyler (Merlin) Kabaki Obuma-Abasi Ibom of Columbus, Ohio; and two grandchildren, Alexandria Itoro-Adiaha Reed of Houston, Texas and Evander Alberto TenK Ibom of Ypsilanti, Michigan. His wife, parents, and siblings preceded him in death. Dr. Ibom was known for his smile that brightened the room, charming personality, and commitment to his family. He instilled in his children from an early age the value of an education, hard work, and discipline and will be dearly missed. We would like to extend our most sincere gratitude to the outstanding care he received from Creekside at the Village, Zusman Hospice, Dr. Gina Love-Walker, and Amy Lo. A memorial service will be held at 2PM on October 3, 2020 at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, Ohio 43085. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 24 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved