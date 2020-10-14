1/
Golden Sammons
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
Golden Sammons, Jr., 76 passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Family will receive friends Sunday, October 18, 2020 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CALLING HOURS: Due to Covid 19, EVERYONE wishing to attend calling hours MUST call HILL FUNERAL HOME at 614-882-2121 between 8:30 am and 5 pm to reserve one of the 30 minute time slots starting at 1 pm until 3 pm Sunday, October 18, 2020. Followed by private memorial service at 11 am Monday at Kingwood Memorial Park. NO EXCEPTIONS. Only thirty registered people will be permitted in the building at a time. This is necessary to protect the family, our staff and everyone wishing to attend. Services will be lived streamed at 11 am Monday. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home -- EVERYONE wishing to attend calling hours MUST call HILL FUNERAL HOME at 614-882-2121 between 8:30 am and 5 pm to reserve one of the 30 minute time slots
OCT
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
PRIVATE -- Kingwood Memorial Park -- Services will be lived streamed at 11 am Monday.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
