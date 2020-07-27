Cossin, Goldie "Nancy"
1939 - 2020
Goldie "Nancy" Cossin, age 80, passed away in her home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Claude "CJ" and several sisblings. Survived by sons, Claude Wayne, Ronald and Brian (Linda) Cossin; daughter, Kimberly (Ken) Waller; grandchildren, Christopher, Victoria, Jeffery, Samantha and Alexandria; 6 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 28 from 5-8 pm at the O. R. WOODYARD COMPANY CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street, where the funeral service will be Wednesday at 1 pm. Minister Tim Hatfield officiating. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com