Goldie "Nancy" Cossin
1939 - 2020
Goldie "Nancy" Cossin, age 80, passed away in her home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Claude "CJ" and several sisblings. Survived by sons, Claude Wayne, Ronald and Brian (Linda) Cossin; daughter, Kimberly (Ken) Waller; grandchildren, Christopher, Victoria, Jeffery, Samantha and Alexandria; 6 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 28 from 5-8 pm at the O. R. WOODYARD COMPANY CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street, where the funeral service will be Wednesday at 1 pm. Minister Tim Hatfield officiating. Interment Obetz Cemetery. Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
JUL
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
July 27, 2020
Judith Argabright
July 27, 2020
Our love and sympathy in the loss of your beloved Goldie. She was a part of the Golden Alkires at Alkire Road Church of Christ when she attended. She was a joy to be around and visit and laugh with. She will be missed.
Judith Argabright - Alkire Rd. Church of Christ
