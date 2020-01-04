The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
614-840-0900
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
View Map
Gordon E. Rhoads


1925 - 2019
Gordon E. Rhoads Obituary
Rhoads, Gordon E.
1925 - 2019
Gordon E. Rhoads went from the arms of his loving family into the arms of God, whom he served faithfully his entire life, on December 21, 2019. Gordon was the seventh of twelve children born to Rev. E.E. and Martha Petersen Rhoads on July 5, 1925. He is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and five sisters. He is survived by Mary (Stanley) Rhoads, his wife of 74 years; his children Christie, Ned (Tina), Tena (Larry) Culver, six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, his brother Philip and sister MaryJane, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Gordon retired from Lennox Industries as a Territory Manager in Illinois. He was an active member of Meadow Park Church of God, 2425 Bethel Road, Columbus OH 43220, where a celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 11:00, with visitation beginning at 10:00. Thank you to Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 5464 N. High Street, Columbus OH 43214.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
