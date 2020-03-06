|
|
Kline, Gordon
1933 - 2020
Gordon N. Kline, age 86, of Canal Winchester, passed away at home on March 5, 2020. He was born December 3, 1933 to the late Irving and Dora Kline in Watertown, NY. Preceded in death by four brothers, one sister and one granddaughter Holly Adams. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Phyllis Kline; his two daughters, Tammy Kline and Crystal (Scott) Adams; granddaughters, Michale, Madison, Morgan, Marina Adams and Erin (Rick) Lawrence; brother, Robert Kline; large extended family and good friends, David and Jenny Cornett. Gordon served in the United States Air Force for 20 years and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Family and friends may visit 11am-1pm on Monday, March 9, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester, OH 43110 with a funeral service to follow at 1pm. Entombment to follow at Lithopolis Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Central Ohio, the staff at Tri County Medical and the staff of Main St. Terrace for their treatment and kindness while he was there. Contributions can be made in Gordon's memory to Hospice of Central Ohio, www.hospiceofcentralohio.org/donate-now. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020