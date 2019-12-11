|
|
Mawhinney, Gordon N.
1945 - 2019
Gordon N. Mawhinney, 74, of Powell, passed away December 9, 2019 at Kobacker House. Family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4-7PM at the RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio 43065. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10AM at ST. JOAN OF ARC CHURCH, 10700 Liberty Road, Powell, Ohio 43065. To read the full obituary and send a condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019