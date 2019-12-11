The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. JOAN OF ARC CHURCH
10700 Liberty Road
Powell, OH
Gordon N. Mawhinney


1945 - 2019
Gordon N. Mawhinney Obituary
Mawhinney, Gordon N.
1945 - 2019
Gordon N. Mawhinney, 74, of Powell, passed away December 9, 2019 at Kobacker House. Family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4-7PM at the RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio 43065. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10AM at ST. JOAN OF ARC CHURCH, 10700 Liberty Road, Powell, Ohio 43065. To read the full obituary and send a condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019
