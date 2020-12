Newlin, Gordon1951 - 2020Gordon Craig Newlin, age 69, was called home on November 19, 2020. DUE TO THE PANDEMIC (COVID-19), The family has chosen not to have services now for the well being of all. A Celebration of Life will be held on Gordon's birthday, July 20, 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES on behalf of the Celebration of Life for Gordon Newlin. Please visit www.smootfuneral.com (payment center located under services)