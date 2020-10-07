Zorich, Gordon Wayne
1960 - 2020
Gordon Wayne "The Fonz" Zorich, born July 10, 1960, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He is survived by his brothers, Greg (Jeanne), Gary (Michelle); sister, Sue (Jim) Dunn; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents George and Irma Zorich. Gordy resided at I am Boundless and was a part of Arc Industries. Gordon was an avid participant of The Special Olympics
where he won numerous Gold and Silver medals. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at I am Boundless for their love and care of Gordy. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10am at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High St. Please meet at the office of the cemetery at 9:55am and everyone will go to the graveside together. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Special Olympics
of Franklin County, 2879 Johnstown Rd., Columbus, OH 43219. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
