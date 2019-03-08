|
Howard, Grace A.
1928 - 2019
Grace A. Howard, 91, of Columbus, OH, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Parkside Village in Westerville, OH. Visitation will be from 10 AM until time of service at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home, 1346 S. High St., Columbus, OH. Pastor Hensley officiating. Interment will follow at Lithoplis Cemetery. Grace was born in Laura, Ky to W. Sherman and Sarah J. (Crum) Muncy on Jan. 23, 1928. She married David Howard on August 31, 1948 in Paintsville, KY. She worked for Belmont Casket Co. for 12 years. Grace is preceded in death by parents, sisters Esculine and Martha Muncy, brother Benjamin F. Muncy, husband David Howard, son Darrell (Sherry) Howard, daughters Lannie Howard and Lorreta (Steve) Barbor, great-granddaughter Brittney Howard. Grace is survived by daughter, Sheila (Curtis) McCause; brothers and sisters, Dallas Muncy, Avanelle Harless, Christine Howard, Lawrence (Shirley) Muncy, Lacy Muncy, Carolyn Sue Haddox, John (Nancy) Muncy; grandchildren, Mike (Dawn) Howard, Lori (Eric) Wright, Nicole Barbor, Rachael Barbor, Charlene (Caleb) Gibson, Eric McCause; and great-grandchildren, Page Howard, Austin Howard, Briana Wright, Nathan Gibson, Chloe Gibson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials in memory of Grace may be given to Capitol City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Ste. 170, Columbus, OH 43231. The family of Grace Howard wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Parkside Village staff and Capitol City Hospice staff for many years of love and care.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019