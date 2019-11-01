|
|
Cluley, Grace
1929 - 2019
Grace M. Cluley, age 90, formerly of Gahanna, Ohio, died peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Sunrise Senior Living in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Born on July 2, 1929, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Nicholas and Adelia (Vieli) Ortenzi. A graduate of Hershey High School in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Grace continued her education at St. Joseph's Nursing School in Lancaster, PA, earning her R.N. degree in 1950. She practiced nursing before marrying Robert (Bob) F. Cluley on January 19, 1952. They enjoyed 56 years until her beloved husband passed away in 2008. As a homemaker, Grace's greatest joy was her family. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother and enjoyed baking, reading and traveling. Surviving family members are children, David (Nancy) Cluley, Roberta (Michael) Aden, and Michael Cluley; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, a beloved daughter-in-law Brenda, four sisters, two brothers, a niece Cynthia, and a nephew Jeffrey. Visitation will be from 10-11a.m. and will be immediately followed by a prayer service, on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio. Interment will follow at Mifflin Township Cemetery in Gahanna, Ohio. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019