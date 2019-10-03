|
|
Furbee, Grace
1921 - 2019
Grace Furbee, age 97, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 1, 2019. She was born on November 1, 1921 to the late Roy and Dusty (Holliday) Anderson. She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Furbee, her parents, sister Lucille, brother Ernest, and grandson Doug. Survived by her children, Karen (Joe) Bidwell, Eric (Patty) Furbee, and Richard (Tammra) Furbee; many grandchildren, great grandchildren; sister, Gladys; and other dear friends and family. Friends may call from 2PM until time of service at 4PM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home, 587 Main St. Pastor Mary Jo Yeakel officiating. See full obituary at www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019