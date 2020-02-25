Home

1933 - 2020
Grace K. Hartman, age 86, of Upper Arlington, passed away February 22, 2020. Member of St. Agatha Church. Retired technician with the 160th Air Refueling Group of the Ohio Air National Guard. Preceded in death by husband of 62 years of marriage, Laurence Hartman and their infant son John, her parents George and Mary Goodburn, sisters Rosanne Babak and Sr. Mary Sharon Goodburn OSF, brothers George Jr., John, and Michael Goodburn. Survived by children, Suzanne (Dave) Jarman, Helen (Mark) Halvorson, Michael (Debra) Hartman, and Laurence Jr. (Stephanie) Hartman; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Goodburn; beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family will receive friends Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4-7p.m.at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (located in St. Joseph Cemetery), 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne, Ohio 43137, with Fr. Daniel L. Ochs, Celebrant. Final resting place St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions may be directed to a hospice of your choice. To sign and view online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
