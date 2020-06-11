Grace Hofacre
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hofacre, Grace
1927 - 2020
Grace (Beals) Hofacre, originally from Orrville, Ohio, died peacefully on June 8, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 92. Grace was born on December 3, 1927 in Mount Eaton, Ohio to Warren and Mary A. (Mollie Haverstock) Beals. She graduated from Paint Township School as valedictorian and worked in a bank after graduation and later as a medical transcriptionist. Grace married Jerry Hofacre in 1945. She is survived by her children, James Hofacre of Bogota, Columbia, Diane (Mark) Hathaway of Little Rock, Arkansas, Holly (Chris) Binkley of Galena, Ohio, and Jill (Paul Keebler) Sample of Fort Wayne, Indiana, seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and her sister Alice Falb of Copley, Ohio. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON FUNERAL HOME. To read more about Grace's life please visit www.schoedinger.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved