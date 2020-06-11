Hofacre, Grace
1927 - 2020
Grace (Beals) Hofacre, originally from Orrville, Ohio, died peacefully on June 8, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 92. Grace was born on December 3, 1927 in Mount Eaton, Ohio to Warren and Mary A. (Mollie Haverstock) Beals. She graduated from Paint Township School as valedictorian and worked in a bank after graduation and later as a medical transcriptionist. Grace married Jerry Hofacre in 1945. She is survived by her children, James Hofacre of Bogota, Columbia, Diane (Mark) Hathaway of Little Rock, Arkansas, Holly (Chris) Binkley of Galena, Ohio, and Jill (Paul Keebler) Sample of Fort Wayne, Indiana, seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and her sister Alice Falb of Copley, Ohio. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON FUNERAL HOME. To read more about Grace's life please visit www.schoedinger.com
1927 - 2020
Grace (Beals) Hofacre, originally from Orrville, Ohio, died peacefully on June 8, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 92. Grace was born on December 3, 1927 in Mount Eaton, Ohio to Warren and Mary A. (Mollie Haverstock) Beals. She graduated from Paint Township School as valedictorian and worked in a bank after graduation and later as a medical transcriptionist. Grace married Jerry Hofacre in 1945. She is survived by her children, James Hofacre of Bogota, Columbia, Diane (Mark) Hathaway of Little Rock, Arkansas, Holly (Chris) Binkley of Galena, Ohio, and Jill (Paul Keebler) Sample of Fort Wayne, Indiana, seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and her sister Alice Falb of Copley, Ohio. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON FUNERAL HOME. To read more about Grace's life please visit www.schoedinger.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.