Ross, Grace M.

1937 - 2020

Grace McClary Ross, age 82, of Westerville, OH, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Retired from Otterbein College as Assisitant Director of Human Resources after 27 years. A member of Westerville Church of the Nazarene and Genoa Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents Jobe and Dorothea McClary, brothers Robert and Walter McClary and sister Joann Farley. Survived by children, David (Kim) Ross, Mindy (Jimmie) Beall and Jeremy (Tricia) Ross; grandchildren, Megan Blosser, Andrew, Jessica, David, Peter, Bianca, Hattie and Lavender Ross; great-grandchildren, Samuel, Isaac and Judah; sisters, Shirley Bricker, Ellie Mankind, Sandi Moore, Paulette Gastin and Sharon Bland; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 26 from 10am-12pm at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, followed by a private graveside service at Blendon Central Cemetery.



