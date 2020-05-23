Grace M. Ross
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ross, Grace M.
1937 - 2020
Grace McClary Ross, age 82, of Westerville, OH, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Retired from Otterbein College as Assisitant Director of Human Resources after 27 years. A member of Westerville Church of the Nazarene and Genoa Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents Jobe and Dorothea McClary, brothers Robert and Walter McClary and sister Joann Farley. Survived by children, David (Kim) Ross, Mindy (Jimmie) Beall and Jeremy (Tricia) Ross; grandchildren, Megan Blosser, Andrew, Jessica, David, Peter, Bianca, Hattie and Lavender Ross; great-grandchildren, Samuel, Isaac and Judah; sisters, Shirley Bricker, Ellie Mankind, Sandi Moore, Paulette Gastin and Sharon Bland; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 26 from 10am-12pm at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, followed by a private graveside service at Blendon Central Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 23 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved