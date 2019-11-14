|
|
Fodor, Grace Naomi
1922 - 2019
Grace Naomi (Swickard) Fodor, age 97, a long-time resident of New Albany, passed away on November 11, 2019. Naomi was born August 17, 1922, to Jesse and Elizabeth (Carpenter) Swickard. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Gerald, and Jim, her loving husband of 53 years. She is survived by brother-in-law, David Fodor and his wife, Jeanne; sisters-in-law, Mary Beatty, Suzanne Fodor, Barbara Wilson and her husband, Jay; many nieces and nephews, and devoted friends, Shelba and Judy Wood. Naomi graduated from New Albany High School, Capital University, and received her Master's degree from The Ohio State University. She was a 5th grade teacher in the Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools, first at the Carpenter Road Elementary, then at Lincoln Elementary. She retired after teaching 41 years. Naomi was very proud of the fact her parents supplied land for the original New Albany High School, and then Naomi and Jim supplied the land for the existing New Albany High School. Naomi loved New Albany and was quietly generous to many programs and organizations in the community throughout her life. Naomi was very active in the Plain Township Historical Society, donating many historical items that are on display at the museum. Naomi was also a devoted member of the New Albany United Methodist Church. The church has been a part of her life since 1945. Numerous projects were completed with her help. Naomi enjoyed her garden, working tirelessly to cultivate her vegetables and flowers, and then, of course, sharing them. Many will remember her stirring her apple butter and applesauce. Naomi and Jim enjoyed their years in Florida with their friends, Shelba and Bill- the dinner parties, golf, strawberry picking and outings. Naomi will be fondly remembered for her lovely smile and her constant service to others, always helping to make their lives easier. The family is thankful for the many thoughtful acts of kindness to Naomi by family and friends, especially Kim, Steve, Roger and Ryder and neighbors Kitty and Jim Vlock. Our hearts are grateful for the caring hands of the wonderful nurses, aides, and caretakers from Mt. Carmel Hospice and New Albany Gardens and Care Center. Naomi's family will receive friends at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, on Monday, November 25, from 4-7PM, and again from 10-11AM at New Albany United Methodist Church, 20 S. 3rd St., New Albany on Tuesday, November 26, where her funeral will be held at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the New Albany Historical Society, P.O. Box 219, New Albany, 43054 or to the New Albany United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 428, New Albany, 43054. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 15 to Nov. 23, 2019