Rhodus, Grace (Keller)
1925 - 2020
Mrs. Grace Louise Keller Rhodus, daughter of Maude and Alvin Keller, was born on April 15, 1925, in Toledo, Ohio. She was the second of four children, Virginia, Earle "Bud," and Merle. She grew up attending public schools and following her graduation she dedicated her life to the well being of others by pursuing a life of nursing. She attended Flower Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1944. She stayed committed to her class being active in their Alumni Association for the entirety of her life. She served as a Registered Nurse in a variety of settings throughout her life. She was united in holy matrimony to Walter "Walt" Ray Rhodus on April 12, 1947 in Northwestern Ohio. This union led to their son Walter Timothy "Tim" Rhodus who was born on May 29, 1953, at the Flower Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. Their life together took them around the United States as well as Germany for two years. They retired and spent much of their time together in Killeen, Texas. After living there for 30 years, they moved to be closer with their family in Columbus, Ohio. After 62 years of marriage, Walt preceded her in death on July 22, 2009. Mrs. Rhodus was an active Methodist in Killeen and more recently at Trinity United Methodist Church in Upper Arlington, Ohio. She peacefully passed at Carriage Court Assisted Living Facility on March 17, 2020 on one of her favorite holidays St. Patrick's Day. Her beautiful life will forever be remembered by her son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Peggy Rhodus; her grandchildren, Kevin (Linda), Brian, and Ethan Rhodus; and her great-granddaughter, Bryn Rhodus. Additionally her life was shared with close friends, including Jean Knudel who preceded her death, as well as Annemarie and Helmuth Grossinger. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, 3225 Dublin Road, Hilliard, Ohio. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com. Arrangements entrusted with JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020