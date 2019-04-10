|
|
Snyder, Grace
1929 - 2019
Grace Snyder, age 89, of Columbus, OH, passed away April 5, 2019 at Westminster Health Center in Bradenton, FL. Retired from General Motors. Member of Linden Baptist Church and attended Crossroads Baptist Church. Survived by her children, Beveraly McFarland, Mitchell (Kathy) Spencer and Jeff Snyder; grandsons, Zachary Spencer and Brian McFarland. Preceded in death by her husband, William F. Snyder, parents Theodore and Mary Satterfield, 6 brothers and 1 sister. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. Pastor Randy Kuhn officiating. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019