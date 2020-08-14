1/1
Grace Warner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warner, Grace
Grace Mary Warner, Pomeroy, Heaven gained another angel Thursday, August 13, 2020; a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Grace was born on June 3, 1925 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Faye Roush Dunlavy who was born in 1894 in Bashan, Ohio, and the late Edward Dunlavy who was born in 1886 in Broadwell, Ohio, in Athens County. Her father's parents came from Ireland. From a small child, Grace spent summers in Minersville at the farm of her mother's sister, Mrs. Hanson Holter. She graduated from East High School and worked as a long distance operator for the Ohio Bell Telephone Company. She attended Ohio State University. During World War II, she worked at the Columbus General Depot. Grace married George "Jack" Warner on April 5, 1947 and raise three children. She has three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren whom she loved very much. Grace was a member of Zion Church of Christ and a member of the Harrisonville Chapter #255 Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years. Grace was preceded in death by her husband George "Jack" Warner on March 6, 2008. She is survived by a daughter, Margie Warner of Pomeroy; and two sons, Richard "Dickie" Warner of Charleston, WV, and Gordon Warner of Pomeroy. She will be remembered by her grandchildren and great grandchildren; Erin (Jared) Archer and son, Isaiah of East Liverpool, OH; Jared (Anne) Warner of Lancaster, OH; and Justin (Amanda) Warner and their sons, Noah and Milo of Maumee, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Suzanne Warner and Lois Thompson; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1pm at the Wells Cemetery with her long time friend Roger Watson officiating. Grace's family would like to extend their gratitude to the Overbrook Rehabilitation Center staff for their compassion and sincere kindness. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Grace to Zion Church of Christ, 37420 Zion Church Road, Pomeroy, Ohio. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home. A registry is available at www.andrsonmcdaniel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Pomeroy
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-5141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 14, 2020
Sending love with prayer for peace, strength & comfort to all of the family. May God continue to bless you in this time of sorrow.
Dodi Mohler Hensley Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved