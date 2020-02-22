|
|
Diggs, Gracie
1943 - 2020
Gracie Belle Diggs, 76, glided into glory on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Kobacker House following a heroic battle with cancer. She was born on July 28, 1943 in Amonate, McDowell County, West Virginia to Lawrence E. "Butch" and Elizabeth C. "Libby" (Merman) Butcher. A loving daughter, she helped her parents care for her 11 younger siblings. She attended school in McDowell County, West Virginia. An intelligent and witty student, she always made honor roll. She graduated from Excelsior High School with a College Preparatory Degree. She accepted Christ early in her life and taught Sunday School. Following graduation, she moved to Columbus, Ohio under the love and support of her late older sister Hazel Williams. She was married to the late Jahue R. Diggs for 43 years. Gracie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her hands provided unconditional love and encouragement. Her home was a sanctuary for all especially during the holiday season. She was a member of Wesley United Church of Hope, a devout Christian, studying and reflecting on God's word daily. She worked at The Limited, The Ohio State University, and Maramor Chocolates, receiving numerous certificates of recognition for outstanding service. Gracie was a proud and true gold-and-blue West Virginian, cheering on her Mountaineers every time they played. She was civically informed and engaged, voting in every election. She enjoyed reading the newspaper, watching daytime soap operas (Channel 10), and spending time with family and friends. A thrifty and crafty homemaker she also had an array of hobbies and talents. She is preceded in death by parents Lawrence and Elizabeth Butcher, sister Hazel M. Williams and brother Bobby D. Butcher. She leaves to cherish her memory and celebrate her life children, Anthony (Carolyn) Diggs, Terri (James) Taylor III, Ja Diggs and Albert Diggs; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brothers, Bernard E. (Patricia), Lawrence T., Timothy L., Kenneth E., Ralph A., and Freddie L. Butcher; sisters, Valeria J. Jones, Velma E. Butcher, Hattie M. (James) Skipper, and Vicki L. Butcher; aunt, Hattie E. Butcher; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Celebration of Life 10 AM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the chapel of DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where her family will receive friends from 9 AM until time of service. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Visit Gracie's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020