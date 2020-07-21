1/
Graham M. Krause
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Graham's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Krause, Graham M.
1980 - 2020
Graham M. Krause (Krowl-zuh) was born on November 18, 1980 in Columbus, Ohio to Jon and Shannon Krause, passed away July 15, 2020 at the age of 39. Graham graduated from Dublin Coffman High School and Columbus State College with his Associates Arts Degree. Graham lived life his way and on his own terms. He never met a stranger and was a lovable free spirit. Music was his oxygen. He will be deeply missed by his parents; grandparents, Conn Sr and Caroline; aunts, Georgeanne, Becky and Susan; uncles, Conn and Gary; cousins, Cori, Caitlin, Michael, Westley, Alexandria, David and Elizabeth. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, GAHANNA. To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 22, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Candy Bennett
July 22, 2020
Dear Krause Family,
We, the families of The Compassionate Friends, send you our heartfelt condolences. The Compassionate Friends is an international grief support group for parents, grandparents and siblings who have suffered the heartbreaking loss of a child. Our only mission is to provide comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a son or daughter, brother or sister, or grandchild, and to help others better assist the grieving family. We meet twice monthly in Columbus from 7-9 PM on the second Tuesday and 2-4 PM on the fourth Sunday at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1479 Morse Road, Columbus, Ohio 43229. If and when you are ready to do so, please join us. We need Not Walk Alone. We are The Compassionate Friends.
~~~
The Compassionate Friends
Columbus, Ohio Chapter
(614) 882-8986
www.tcfcolumbus.org
www.compassionatefriends.org
The Compassionate Friends
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Suanne Blevins
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved