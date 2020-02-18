Home

Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Roberts, Grant Gregory
Grant Gregory Roberts, age 21 of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers James Roberts and Eugene Ersek. Grant is survived by his loving parents, Fred and Jean Roberts; brother, Blake Roberts; grandmothers, Sylvia Roberts and Leonora Wentzel; aunts, uncles, and many friends all whom will miss him greatly. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2-5PM at the Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, Ohio 43026. Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February, 24, 2020, at 11AM with Steve Murphy officiating. Interment will be at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Grant's memory to Children's Hospital, "On Our Sleeves" at www.onoursleeves.org. To share your online condolence with Grant's family please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020
