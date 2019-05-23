Services Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel 229 East State Street Columbus , OH 43215 (614) 224-6105 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Columbus Museum of Art 80 East Broad Street Columbus , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Grant Morrow Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Grant Morrow Iii

Grant Morrow III, of Bexley, Ohio, died on May 18 at the age of 86 as the result of Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Morrow was born on March 18, 1933 in Pittsburgh, PA. His parents were Thelma Duncan Baltz and Grant Curtis Morrow. His father was very generous and supported his son's education through medical school. He graduated from Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh in 1951, Haverford College in Philadelphia in 1955 and the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in 1959. He met his first wife, Janet Orttung, in medical school and they were married in 1960. She died from lung cancer in 1993. Grant and Cordelia Westwater Robinson were married in 1995. When Grant reminisced, he repeatedly noted how very fortunate he was to have had two loving marriages with two wonderful women over the span of 57 years. Grant loved his experiences in medical school and decided to become a pediatrician, due in part to the fact that he was awarded the Pediatric Prize at his medical school commencement. He began his career as a rotating intern at the University of Colorado Denver General Hospital and moved back to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) to complete his pediatric training and to marry Janet. His mentor, Dr. Lewis Barness, asked Grant to become one of his colleagues at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and CHOP. After 18 years there, he moved to the University of Arizona in Tucson as a faculty member in the Department of Pediatrics under another wonderful mentor, Dr. Vincent Fulginiti. In 1978 Art Vorys and Tad Jeffrey recruited him to the Columbus Children's Hospital (now Nationwide Children's Hospital - NCH) as Medical Director of Children's and the Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the Ohio State University College of Medicine as a professor specializing in Clinical Genetics. Tucson was a great place to live but the many strengths of Children's were that it was a freestanding, independent hospital for children, that the Columbus community and its pediatricians strongly supported the Hospital, and that the Board of Trustees wanted to increase its the academic profile. The visits were too inviting not to move East. After more than 15 years at Children's, in 1993, Grant stepped down from his administrative positions. He felt those 15 years were the highlights of his career and he was lucky to be part of the growth and excitement. In 1993 he became Medical Director of the Research Institute at NCH and enjoyed watching the incredible expansion of NCH and its Research Institute under the leadership of the many talented individuals who continued to support the Hospital. Their leadership is the reason that NCH is now one of the premiere children's hospitals in the nation as well as throughout much of the world. Their leadership has resulted in new sophisticated patient care programs, recruitment of nationally prominent faculty, and a wonderful culture for staff, employees and patients. Grant's professional activities included serving as: President of the Ohio Board of the American Cancer Society; a Board member of The National Association of Children's Hospitals and Related Institutions; Chairman of the American Board of Pediatrics; Chairman of the American Council for Graduate Medical Education; Chairman of the Residency Review Committee for Pediatrics; and a member of the American Board of Medical Specialties. His involvement with so many organizations was indicative of his advocacy for children. He worked to ensure that they could receive excellent health care regardless of their parents' ability to pay for that care. His community activities included being a Board member for Promusica, Thurber House, and serving as President of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio. He also served as President of The Golf Club and Rocky Fork Hunt and Country Club. Since the age of 16, Grant was hooked on the game of golf and achieved his most significant success by winning the Merion Golf Club championship 5 times. Rock and mountain climbing were also favorite past times. His most memorable event was when he and his daughter Evie were climbing in Everest National Park. At one of their overnight camp sites, their Sherpa asked if they wanted to meet Sir Edmond Hillary and his wife who, by chance, were at a site only 100 yards away. As one can imagine, the visit was wonderful and made a lasting impact on Grant. Grant is survived by his wonderful, loving wife, Cordelia Westwater Robinson, who wants all to know her house is not for sale; his two incredibly productive daughters, Beth and Evie Morrow and their husbands, Buck and Steven; his talented grandchildren, Rowan and Janet McAllister; and his smart stepson, Hugh Robinson who often tried, with limited success, to teach Grant how to use a computer and cell phone. The family will hold a celebration of his life on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 3-6 pm at the Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43215. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Dr., Columbus, OH 43205, Columbus Metropolitan Library, 96 South Grant Ave., Columbus, OH 43215; Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, 206 East State St., Columbus, OH 43215; or Haverford College, 370 Lancaster Ave., Haverford, PA 19041. The family would like to thank Dr. Morrow's loving caregivers: Donna 1, Donna 2, Linda, Jannetta, Jackie 1, Jackie 2, Kristine, Sheri, Margaret and Tanya and the hospice team at Kobacker House; his daily visitors Michelle, Jodi and Jim; as well as Greg, his trainer, who taught him how to fall and get up, and Columbus Fire Station # 20 for a good lift. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 E. State Street, Columbus, OH 43215.