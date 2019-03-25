|
Beck, Grayson
Grayson Michael Beck was born March 9, 2019 and passed away peacefully in his parents' arms on March 11, 2019. During that fleeting time, he touched many lives and was loved by all who met him. Born fifteen weeks early and weighing only 2 lbs, 4.5 oz, Grayson was still able to grip his mother's finger and respond to his father's touch. Grayson gave us a lifetime of love during his brief stay on earth. Grayson is survived by his mother and father, Lauren and Thomas Beck; his grandparents, Ronald and Regina Ralston, Thomas and Lori Beck; great grandparents, his many aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial gathering will take place at The Shamrock Club, 60 W. Castle Rd., Cols., Oh 43207 on March 30 from 11am-3pm with a prayer service at 11:30am. Pastor Timothy Stevens will officiate. The family would like to thank Riverside Methodist Hospital and NICU staff for their effort and dedication and The Shamrock Club for their generosity.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019