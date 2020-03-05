|
Bauer, Greg
Gregory Martin Bauer was born on May 24, 1958 and went to join his mother, Dolores Rhodes, in heaven on March 7, 2019. After graduating from Westerville High, Greg joined the Army's 82nd Airborne. A parachuting injury brought an honorable discharge, and he returned to Columbus to work at Iron Pony Motorcycle while attending night school for sound engineering. Greg moved to San Diego to work for the Triumph Motorcycle racing team, traveling the world as their chief tuner. He returned to Ohio, furthered his sound engineering education and started his own company, Sloth Sound, while pursuing his love of dirt-biking. Greg bought a 2 family home near Mineral and provided an apartment for his beloved mother Dolores. He had a heart attack in 2008, and a stroke in 2010, but never lost his indomitable spirit and love of life. He will be remembered as something of a loner, and a bit gruff, a passionate music lover with a kind heart and always willing to lend a hand. Sorely missed by brother, John (Kate); nephew, Charles; cherished friends, Victor and Rita. "How I wish, how I wish you were here." Pink Floyd. Please join us at 2pm Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Arts West, 132 W State St., Athens, OH 45701 as we remember Greg and honor a life well and truly lived. Some catering, potluck welcome. Donations to The appreciated. FaceBook: Remembering Greg Bauer
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020