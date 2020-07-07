1/1
Greg Murphy
1953 - 2020
Murphy, Greg
1953 - 2020
Greg Murphy, 66, of Hilliard, passed away on July 4, 2020 at The James Cancer Institute. Greg is survived by his loving wife, Charma Murphy; daughter, Crystal (Jon) Grill; sister, Cynda (Robert) Bernardo; parents, John and Jean (Neiser) Murphy; brother-in-law, Craig (Fatma) Streett; nieces, Chelsea Bernardo and Gabriella (Jordan) Hunt. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 4-7PM at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, Worthington OH, 43085. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary or to leave a special memory or condolence for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The James Cancer Institute. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
