Murphy, Greg
1953 - 2020
Greg Murphy, 66, of Hilliard, passed away on July 4, 2020 at The James Cancer Institute. Greg is survived by his loving wife, Charma Murphy; daughter, Crystal (Jon) Grill; sister, Cynda (Robert) Bernardo; parents, John and Jean (Neiser) Murphy; brother-in-law, Craig (Fatma) Streett; nieces, Chelsea Bernardo and Gabriella (Jordan) Hunt. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 4-7PM at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, Worthington OH, 43085. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to view the complete obituary or to leave a special memory or condolence for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The James Cancer Institute. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.