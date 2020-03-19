Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Greg Swepston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greg Swepston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Greg Swepston Obituary
Swepston, Greg
1938 - 2020
Gregory Brian Swepston, 81, of Marion, formerly Columbus, died Wed., March 18, 2020, following a battle with cancer. Born March 26,1938, in Columbus, son of Roger and Elizabeth (Steiger) Swepston. Graduated from Aquinas College High School. Earned BS in Education from The Ohio State University and his MA from West Virginia University. Greg enjoyed a rewarding career in education in the Marion City School Systems, retiring after 32 years of service as a teacher, coach, and administrator. Missed by daughter, Julie (Abel) Rivas, Orlando, FL; brother, Barry Swepston, Columbus; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis (Mike) Thomas, and Patricia Eshman; brother-in-law, Dennis (Jean) Eshman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Greg was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years, Janis (Eshman) Swepston and brother Donald Swepston. Services will be observed privately by his family. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date once gathering restrictions are lifted. Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion honored to serve Greg. To read his full obituary visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Greg's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -