Swepston, Greg
1938 - 2020
Gregory Brian Swepston, 81, of Marion, formerly Columbus, died Wed., March 18, 2020, following a battle with cancer. Born March 26,1938, in Columbus, son of Roger and Elizabeth (Steiger) Swepston. Graduated from Aquinas College High School. Earned BS in Education from The Ohio State University and his MA from West Virginia University. Greg enjoyed a rewarding career in education in the Marion City School Systems, retiring after 32 years of service as a teacher, coach, and administrator. Missed by daughter, Julie (Abel) Rivas, Orlando, FL; brother, Barry Swepston, Columbus; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis (Mike) Thomas, and Patricia Eshman; brother-in-law, Dennis (Jean) Eshman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Greg was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years, Janis (Eshman) Swepston and brother Donald Swepston. Services will be observed privately by his family. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date once gathering restrictions are lifted. Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion honored to serve Greg. To read his full obituary visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2020