Baughman, Gregg
1960 - 2020
Gregg Baughman, age 60, of Canal Winchester, OH, passed away at Mt. Carmel East Hospital on July 7, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1960 to Harry and Bettylee (Wirth) Baughman in Columbus, OH. Along with his parents, Gregg is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Kathleen (McLain) Baughman; son, Travis (Misty) Baughman; brothers, Steven and Tracy Baughman; granddaughters, Taylor and Sarina Baughman; mother-in-law, Gloria Rosenstock; step-sons, Shawn (Jennifer) Flesher, Patrick (Charity) Flesher, Joseph (Holli) Flesher; brothers-in-law, Rick (Lisa) McLain, Frank (Joanie) McLain, Charles McLain; sister-in-law, Kim (Jeff) Shaver; 9 step-grandchildren, Dalton, Tyler, MacKenzie, Hanna, Shane, Dylan, Emily, Austin and Tinsley; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 5-7pm. Private graveside service will be held. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com