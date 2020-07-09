1/
Gregg Baughman
1960 - 2020
Baughman, Gregg
1960 - 2020
Gregg Baughman, age 60, of Canal Winchester, OH, passed away at Mt. Carmel East Hospital on July 7, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1960 to Harry and Bettylee (Wirth) Baughman in Columbus, OH. Along with his parents, Gregg is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Kathleen (McLain) Baughman; son, Travis (Misty) Baughman; brothers, Steven and Tracy Baughman; granddaughters, Taylor and Sarina Baughman; mother-in-law, Gloria Rosenstock; step-sons, Shawn (Jennifer) Flesher, Patrick (Charity) Flesher, Joseph (Holli) Flesher; brothers-in-law, Rick (Lisa) McLain, Frank (Joanie) McLain, Charles McLain; sister-in-law, Kim (Jeff) Shaver; 9 step-grandchildren, Dalton, Tyler, MacKenzie, Hanna, Shane, Dylan, Emily, Austin and Tinsley; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 5-7pm. Private graveside service will be held. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
