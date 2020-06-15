Gregg Miller
1955 - 2020
Gregg Lee Miller, April 11, 1955 – June 12, 2020. Preceded in death by his father Keith. Survived by his mother, Joann; brother, Chris; wife, Sabrina; sons, Brent and Ryan; and the thousands of lives he touched as a coach, teacher, and friend. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
