Miller, Gregg
1955 - 2020
Gregg Lee Miller, April 11, 1955 – June 12, 2020. Preceded in death by his father Keith. Survived by his mother, Joann; brother, Chris; wife, Sabrina; sons, Brent and Ryan; and the thousands of lives he touched as a coach, teacher, and friend. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.