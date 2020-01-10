Home

Gregg Richard


1943 - 2020
Gregg Richard Obituary
Richard, Gregg
1943 - 2020
Gregg Richard, a loving, caring man, passed away peacefully at home on 1/7/20 surrounded by his family. He was proud to serve his country in the navy for 6 years followed by a long successful career in the insurance business. His love of boats and cars was exceeded only by his love of family. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Lori, and his children, stepchildren, grandchildren, sister, in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousin. A private memorial service will be held for family at his home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2020
