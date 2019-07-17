Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Justice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory A. Justice


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory A. Justice Obituary
Justice, Gregory A.
1954 - 2019
Gregory A. Justice age 64, Wednesday July 17, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, William and Dorothy, sisters, Vicky and Judy. Survived by wife, Patricia, children, Gregory Jr., Lora (Scott) King, and Sherry Anderson, grandchildren, Kaleb Lilly, T.J. Butts, Destiny Justice and Anna Anderson, numerous great-grandchildren, brothers, Lloyd, David and William Jr. (Rosa), sisters, Linda Gay and Virginia Burns, numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received Sunday 2-5 pm at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME 1068 S. HIGH ST. where the Funeral Service will be held at 11 am Monday. Burial will follow at Obetz Cemetery. To sign the on-line register book please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now