|
|
Justice, Gregory A.
1954 - 2019
Gregory A. Justice age 64, Wednesday July 17, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, William and Dorothy, sisters, Vicky and Judy. Survived by wife, Patricia, children, Gregory Jr., Lora (Scott) King, and Sherry Anderson, grandchildren, Kaleb Lilly, T.J. Butts, Destiny Justice and Anna Anderson, numerous great-grandchildren, brothers, Lloyd, David and William Jr. (Rosa), sisters, Linda Gay and Virginia Burns, numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received Sunday 2-5 pm at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME 1068 S. HIGH ST. where the Funeral Service will be held at 11 am Monday. Burial will follow at Obetz Cemetery. To sign the on-line register book please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 19, 2019