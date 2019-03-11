|
|
Bauer, Gregory
1958 - 2019
Gregory Martin Bauer, born 5/24/1958, died 3/7/2019. Gone to join his mother Dolores in Heaven. Greg grew up in Westerville, Oh. Graduated from Westerville High School in 1976. Enlisted in US Army in 1977. Qualified as an Airborne Trooper. Received an honorable medical discharge. Greg graduated from a sound recording school and continued to improve many local bands sounds. Greg pursuded motorcycling as a competitor and crusier. Greg was chief mechanic and tuner on triump motorcycle racing teams. Greg enjoyed these activities until heart attacks and a stroke revealed his spirit of never getting down. Greg inspired his nephew, Charles; step-siblings, John, Cindy and Suzy; and devoted friends, Victor and Rita. No services.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019