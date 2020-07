Or Copy this URL to Share

Bell, Gregory

Gregory Lamont Bell, age 66. Survived by his brother, William (Bridgett) Bell; sister, Shonda Garland; cousin, Donnie Morris; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. No services will be held. Full obituary located on Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes website.



