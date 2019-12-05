|
|
Carter, Gregory
1973 - 2019
Gregory W. Carter, age 46, of Upper Arlington, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Family will receive friends from 3-7 P.M. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd, where family requests all visitors please bring a comic book which they will donate to assist with children's literacy. Private family funeral services will be held at a later date. To view complete obituary notice and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019