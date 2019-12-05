The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Carter


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Gregory Carter Obituary
Carter, Gregory
1973 - 2019
Gregory W. Carter, age 46, of Upper Arlington, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Family will receive friends from 3-7 P.M. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd, where family requests all visitors please bring a comic book which they will donate to assist with children's literacy. Private family funeral services will be held at a later date. To view complete obituary notice and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now