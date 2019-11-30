The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
Burial
Following Services
Kingwood Cemetery
Gregory Dean Johnston


1958 - 2019
Gregory Dean Johnston Obituary
Johnston, Gregory Dean
1958 - 2019
Gregory Dean Johnston, age 61, went Home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2019. He was born on March 21, 1958 in Columbus, OH to the late James and Eleanor (nee. Murphy) Johnston. Greg is survived by his loving wife, Annette Johnston; daughters Jenna and Jodie Stone; brother Dale (Linda) Johnston; five nieces and one nephew. Greg graduated from Brookhaven High School in 1976. He went on to dutifully serve as a Radio Personality at WCVO Christian Radio for 20 years, where he hosted the Gospelship program. Greg served the Lord in many capacities. He was a kind and good man who loved his family dearly. He also loved all animals, whether they had fur or feathers. Greg will be profoundly missed by those who knew and loved him. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTH Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Road, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10 AM. Procession to Kingwood Cemetery for burial will immediately follow services. Visit www.schoedinger.com to view Greg's video tribute and extend condolences to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019
