Fitzsimmons, Gregory
Gregory John Fitzsimmons, age 65, of Columbus, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was a 1973 graduate of Upper Arlington High School and attended The Ohio State University. He spoke fluent French and lived in France for a summer in his earlier years. Greg loved his Brandy and Coke, camping with friends, and cheering on the Buckeyes with his friends every Saturday. You could always find Greg in front of his computer, mostly on Facebook expressing his political beliefs. He had unconditional love for his two cats, Tiger and Ebony. He was deeply loved by a wide variety of friends and will be sadly missed. Greg is preceded in death by his parents John and Frances "Irene" Fitzsimmons, brother Randy Fitzsimmons, sister Joan Nicholson, life partner Richard Fredrick, step-son Gregory Fredrick, step-daughter Kelly O'Hare and cousin Mike Clifford. He is survived by brother, Desmond (Ruth) Fitzsimmons; niece, Samantha Fitzsimmons; nephew, Ethan Fitzsimmons; lifelong friend, Billy Borden; cousins, Jon (Jenny) Lavender, Ian Lavender, Doug Clifford, Mark (Gwyn) Clifford, Curt (Mary) Clifford, and many other Clifford cousins. The family would like to thank Riverside Hospital and Kobacker House for their outstanding care and hospitality. Family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, Ohio 43026, where funeral service will follow at 7pm. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019