Gall, Gregory
1962 - 2019
Greg Gall, 56, of Grandview Heights, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, after suffering nine years with the debilitating disease, Multiple System Atrophy. Born on Christmas Day 1962, he was a 1981 graduate of Chillicothe High School, and attended The Ohio State University. He is survived by his parents, Richard and Janice; wife, Stacey; son, Antonio; and brother, Eric (Shelly) Gall; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Prior to his illness, Greg was the Purchasing Agent for Hidaka USA. Greg had three major hobbies: golf, gardening and cooking. As an avid and highly skilled golfer, his favorite memory was winning the 2008 Chillicothe Country Club Member-Guest Tournament with his father. His gardening skills were evident when he was presented with a community landscaping award by the city of Grandview Heights. In the culinary arena, his specialties were ribs on the grill, Thai cuisine, and to see how well he could handle the hot peppers. Greg was a loving husband, father, son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 29 from 10 am-12 pm, at Haller Funeral Home, 1661 Western Ave, Chillicothe, OH 45601, followed by a service at Noon and burial in Grandview Cemetery. His online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com. Rather than making an expression with flowers, please consider a contribution to the MSA Coalition at www.multiplesystematrophy.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019