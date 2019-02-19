Garman, Gregory

1950 - 2019

Gregory A. Garman, 68, passed away on February 18, 2019. He was born in Celina, Ohio on August 9, 1950 to John and Dorotha Garman. Greg graduated from Capital University in 1972 where he played football. Afterwards, he taught in Columbus Public Schools for 32 years, including coaching football at Eastmoor High School for many years. Greg has been a resident of Gahanna for 34 years. During his time there, he coached his sons' little league baseball and football teams and was President of Gahanna Lincoln Athletic Boosters. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, and cooking. He will be missed by his wife of 44 years, Jean Mautz Garman; sons, Luke, Matt, and Andy (Sarah) Garman; grandchildren, Emily, James, Madeline, Tucker, and baby on the way, Cody; and brothers, Fred (Karin) and Glen (Lisa) Garman. Arrangements were entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230, where a visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Thursday, February 21, 2019. A private funeral service will be held at a later date with burial at Mifflin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a in his memory. To share online memories and condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary