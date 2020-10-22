Hankins, Gregory
1953 - 2020
Gregory Joseph Hankins, of Delaware, Ohio, was born on November 25, 1953, and left this world on October 19, 2020. Greg Hankins was the consummate "music man." The long-time owner of Twin Rivers Music, and a lifelong member of the Irish Brigade, Greg was a presence in the Irish and Folk Music worlds for the past forty years. Not only a talented musician, Greg was also a humorous story teller. He was a member of The Shamrock Club of Columbus, a former member of the Delaware Community Chorus, and was active in the Delaware Democratic Party. He is survived by his daughter, Kelsey (Alfredo) Velazquez; his long-time companion, Julie Houston; his sisters, Carrie Hankins, Marcie Hankins, and Jennifer Budd; and his grandson, Spencer Velazquez. Greg was preceded in death by his parents Charles Hankins and Rev. Janet Smith. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Shamrock Club of Columbus. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com
.