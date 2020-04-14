|
|
Hudson, Gregory
1959 - 2020
Gregory Eugene Hudson; Sunrise, July 8th, 1959 - Sunset, April 12, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Eugene Houston, Annie Lee Brison; mother-in-law, Lillian Wilson; sisters, Anna Myles and Patricia Cyrus. Left to cherish his memory, loving wife Rebecca Hudson; children, Coco Lavender, Jerry Wilkerson, Kerry White, G. Eugene Brown, Eugene White, Patricia Hudson; Sisters, Coral Gaines, Shirley Hudson, Mary Bishop, Irma (Gina)White; brother, James Hudson (Sandra); a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home. **Private home going celebration will be held at a future date.**
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020