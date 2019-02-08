|
Johnson, Gregory
Gregory 'Greg' Allen Johnson, age 55 on Feb 7, 2019. Born Sept 19, 1963 in Columbus, OH to predeceased parents Dave and Jane Johnson. Survived by his partner of 18 years Brian Highfill; children Michelle (Nicholas) Jones and Kurtis (Cassandra) Johnson and their mother Davida McCoy; grandchildren Lexi Ann, Brileigh, Kaylie, Arya, and Owen Gregory; siblings David Johnson, Lora Rodgers, Mark (Kelly) Johnson and Rick (Natalie) Johnson. A host of nieces and nephews. Numerous friends. Avid Softball payer of 30 years with the CLGSA in Columbus, OH. Visitation will be held Monday from 5-8 pm at the SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOMES, Short North Chapel, 34 W 2nd Ave. Greg's funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11:00 am. Interment Union Cemetery. shaw-davis.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019