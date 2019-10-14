The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Gregory L. Frakes


1953 - 2019
Gregory L. Frakes
Frakes, Gregory L.
1953 - 2019
Gregory L. Frakes, age 66, of Columbus, died at his home with his family by his side on Friday, October 4, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 13, 1953. He retired from DSCC following 35 years of service. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Janice; five sons and their families; his mother, Gwendolyn; two brothers and two sisters; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, two brothers and a niece Kianna Frakes Dileone. For complete obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Friends may call from 10:30-11:30 am Friday, October 18 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232, where funeral service will be held 11:30 am Friday. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. To share memories and offer condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
