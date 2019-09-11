|
Madison, Gregory O
Gregory O'Neil Madison, 66, transitioned September 6, 2019. Visitation will be held 1-3pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at White's Funeral and Cremation Services, 867 S James Road, Columbus, OH 43227 and a memorial service, including veterans' honors, will be held thereafter at 3pm in the Chapel at White's. Interment will take place at Dayton National Cemetery, at a later date. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019