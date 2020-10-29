Pollock, Gregory
Gregory Allen Pollock, 69, of Middlebury, IN, died at 11:20pm on Tuesday, October 27 at Center for Hospice Care, Elkhart. He was born on June 18, 1951 in Columbus, OH, to Clifford and Katherine (Slane) Pollock. On December 24, 2003 in Goshen, he married Jeanne Miller; she survives. Survivors in addition to his wife are son, Michael Edmister of Middlebury; daughter, Jacqueline Edmister of Columbus, OH; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley O'Bryan of Columbus, OH; two brothers, Cliff (Jeanne) Pollock, Gary Pollock both of Columbus, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son Donald Edmister. Gregory worked as a plumber at Coachmen RV. The family will hold services at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com
