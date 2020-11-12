Umstead, Gregory S.
Dr. Gregory S. Umstead was born December 9, 1946 in Sidney, Ohio to Helen and Kenneth Umstead and passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family on November 6, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Carlene Umstead (nee McNown) and devoted father of Patrick Umstead of St. Clair Shores, Mi. and Dr. Meghan (Matthew Gellert) Umstead of New York, NY. Greg received his BS in Pharmacy (Cum Laude) from The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy and his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy. During the 1970s, he was a pioneer in the development of clinical pharmacy practice at Ohio State University Hospitals in Columbus and was also a member of the faculty at the OSU College of Pharmacy. In 1978, he relocated to Michigan to join the faculty of Wayne State University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences where he would continue to teach hematology/oncology for more than 40 years. He practiced at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mi. for 15 years and developed a collaborative oncology research program with the Department of Medicine there. His group participated in numerous national cooperative oncology studies and conducted sponsored research. He moved his practice to Ascension Health's St. John Hospital in 2007 and continued to care for patients there until just a few months prior to his passing. He was formally recognized as an outstanding educator and preceptor many times during his career by pharmacy students and residents with whom he interacted. His expertise in hematology/oncology pharmacy practice was well known and his advice and counsel regarding proper patient care and pharmacotherapy was frequently sought by colleagues throughout the region. He was honored by The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy with their "Distinguished Alumni Award" in 2017. A 43-year resident of Huntington Woods, Mi., Greg served the community in many capacities. He was a planning commissioner and a member of both the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Historic District Commission. He was a member of the Royal Oak Methodist Church and served as Treasurer for the Church World Services' annual "CROP Walk" for more than 30 years. In 2003, he received the City of Huntington Woods' Joan R. Peterson Memorial Community Service Award. In addition to his immediate family, Greg is survived by a nephew, Kenneth Umstead; and a niece, Holly (Richard) Knight and their children, Courtney and Madeline, all of Manassas, Va.; and by numerous cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and by his brother Larry Umstead. Friends from across the country will miss Greg's quick wit, his dry sense of humor, his generosity, and his loyalty. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and family wishes, there will be no funeral services scheduled. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy Scholarship Fund or to a cancer research fund of their choice. Arrangements by Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, Royal Oak, MI. Share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
