Schulte, Gregory
1963 - 2019
Gregory Todd Schulte, MD, of Denver, Colorado, died suddenly June 24, 2019, at home. Formerly of Dublin, Ohio, Todd was born in Ashland, Kentucky on June 21, 1963 to Thomas Dean and Doris Everman. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jane; his sons, Joe, and Sam (Marlene); brother, Lt. Col. Thomas D. Schulte, Jr. (Rebecca); sister, Tamara Wickline; and nieces and nephews, Jessica, Ashley, Beth Ann, and Tommy. After a career in medicine, he had a successful career in the chemical processing industry. He was a major in the Army National Guard of Ohio. An active member of Summit church in Centennial, Colorado, Todd was a passionate Christian, and will be greatly missed by his many friends and relatives in Denver, Columbus, and Wheelersburg areas. An avid runner, who completed several marathons, Todd was a fitness enthusiast, former football player, loved sports and adored his dog Riley. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held. Donations in Todd's memory may be made to Summit Church, 7338 S Alton Way, Suite 16K, Centennial, CO 80112 (sumitchurch.co/give/Todd Schulte Memorial Fund) or Urban Outreach in Denver (lovedenver.org) Urban Outreach, PO Box 39777, Denver 80239.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 12, 2019